A comprehensive election training session was conducted on Saturday at the conference hall of the DC’s Office, Nalbari, under the guidance of District Commissioner cum District Election Officer, Nalbari, Varnali Deka. The training aimed to equip District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) & Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) with necessary skills for the upcoming elections.

A team of State Level Master Trainers (SLMTs) led by Prasanta Kumar Gogoi, Associate Professor, ADP College, Nagaon, Dr. Rajib Baruah, Associate Professor, ADP College, Nagaon, and Dr. Kaushik Kr. Deka, Principal, NH College, Patacharkuchi, conducted the training on the operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and briefed the participants on their roles and responsibilities.

The SLMTs provided insights into the duties of nodal officers, administrative officers, DLMTs, and ALMTs, ensuring a thorough understanding among the participants. A doubt clearance session addressed queries related to EVMs, followed by a discussion on handling special situations on the polling day.

In her address, Nalbari DC Varnali Deka emphasized the importance of preparedness for conducting a smooth and peaceful election across the district. She urged all participants to apply the knowledge gained during the training to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.

The training session concluded with participants expressing confidence in their ability to carry out their responsibilities effectively, promising to uphold the principles of democracy during the forthcoming elections in Nalbari.