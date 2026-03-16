Assam elections 2026: 7.67 lakh voters to cast votes at 968 polling stations in Morigaon district

A press conference regarding the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 was held in Morigaon election district on March 16.



The meeting was addressed by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Anamika Tewari at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office.

During the briefing, the District Election Officer informed journalists about the key dates related to the upcoming assembly elections and also highlighted the Model Code of Conduct currently in force. As announced by the Election Commission of India on March 15, the last date for filing nominations is March 23.

Candidates for the 52 Jagiroad, 53 Laharighat, and 54 Morigaon Assembly constituencies will be able to submit their nomination papers at the office of the District Commissioner between 11 am and 3 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on March 24, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26.

Polling across the state will be held in a single phase on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In Morigaon election district, voting will be conducted at a total of 968 polling stations. Of these, 335 polling stations fall under the Jagiroad Assembly constituency, 355 under Laharighat, and 278 under Morigaon constituency.

The administration has identified 172 polling stations as critical. Additionally, 50 polling stations will be managed entirely by women officials—including 20 in Jagiroad, 2 in Laharighat, and 28 in Morigaon Assembly constituency.

The total number of voters in Morigaon election district stands at 767,439.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour control room has already been set up at the District Commissioner’s office to provide election-related information and to receive complaints. Citizens can submit grievances or seek assistance by contacting the control room or calling the Election Helpline number 1950.

Additional District Commissioner Anusuya Sharma and Election Officer Indrajit Das were also present at the press conference and discussed various aspects of the election process while seeking cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure smooth and peaceful polling.