Assam electoral roll revision nears deadline, January 22 last date for claims and objections

With the clock ticking on the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls, the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has urged eligible voters to act swiftly, as January 22, 2026, marks the final deadline for filing claims, objections, and corrections. The announcement was made through an official notification issued on Sunday, January 18.

The Special Revision process is being carried out in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) notification dated November 17, 2025. As per the guidelines, voters can submit applications for inclusion, deletion, correction of entries, or change of residence within the stipulated timeframe.

Eligible citizens seeking new voter registration must apply using Form 6, while Form 7 is designated for objections or deletion of names. Form 8 can be used for corrections in personal details or shifting of residence within the constituency. All such applications must be completed and submitted on or before January 22, 2026.

According to the CEO’s office, applicants can submit their forms offline by approaching their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at designated polling stations, or by contacting the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). Alternatively, voters may opt for the online mode by using the ECINET mobile application or visiting the official portal voters.eci.gov.in.

Clarifying procedural aspects, the notification stated that there is no legal restriction on the number of Form 7 applications an elector may submit in their constituency, provided the objections comply with the law.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has also appealed to citizens to verify their names in the draft electoral rolls and take immediate corrective steps if required. “All citizens are requested to ensure that every eligible voter is duly enrolled in the electoral roll of their respective constituency on or before January 22, 2026,” the release emphasized.

For assistance or clarification, voters can contact their nearest Booth Level Officer or dial the toll-free helpline number 1950.