In yet another instance of man-elephant conflict in Assam, a woman in Samaguri has been seriously injured after she was attacked by a marauding jumbo.

The incident happened today at Gondhali Amguri where a woman was attacked by a wild elephant leaving her seriously injured. The injured women, identified as Mani Ekka, has been admitted at a local hospital where her condition is stated to be criical.

Meanwhile, forest department officials reached the spot of the incident and are taking stock of the situation.

Man-elephant conflict has been a long-going problem with several incidents being reported roudn the year from different parts of Assam. On February 2, a youth died in Digboi after being attacked by a wild elephant.

Incidents of man-elephant conflict are becoming common as jumbos often venture out of forest areas into human habitat in search of food.