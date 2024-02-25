An elephant calf was found dead in Sonitpur district of Assam, forest officials said on February 25.

According to reports from the region, a herd comprising ten wild elephants, accompanied by the calf, ventured into the precincts of Bihaguri Kalitagaon within the West Sonitpur Forest Division of Tezpur on February 24 night. A Forest Department official disclosed that despite concerted efforts to repel the herd, the calf, debilitated by injury, found itself incapacitated and lagging behind its companions.

Assistant Conservator of Forest for Sonitpur, Gautam Mahanta spoke on the sequence of events revealing that while the Forest Department successfully redirected the herd but the calf remained stranded, unable to keep pace with its counterparts. As night descended upon the forest locals extended a helping hand, providing sustenance to the ailing calf in its moment of need.