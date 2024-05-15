A young elephant calf, trapped in a pit in Assam's Kamrup district, was rescued by forest staff from Kamrup West Division and locals of Kotrabari village near Pantan reserve forest.

The joint rescue operation, which unfolded on Tuesday night and continued for two hours, was a careful orchestration involving the use of excavators.

Forest officials reported that the aim was to keep the distressed mother elephant as calm as possible to prevent additional distress. The forest officials were alerted to the situation by the distressed calls of the calf's mother.



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The trapped elephant calf, barely taller than a human, was found in the pit.

Realising the critical nature of the situation, the forest officials and villagers, who have a deep understanding of the local ecosystem, collaborated to formulate a rescue plan.

The rescue involved the use of an excavator, which was operated with utmost care to cause minimal disturbance, to create a gradual incline on the side of the pit.

The rescue operation concluded successfully with the elephant calf reuniting with its herd, as per the forest official's statement.