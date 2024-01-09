Forest officials of Assam recovered the carcass of a wild elephant in the dense jungle of Kalamati in the Indo-Bhutan border area of Chirang on January 8.

It is yet unknown as to what caused the death of the wild elephant.

The officials of forest department, SSB personnel are present at the spot and conducting probe into the incident.

It is not the first time that a jumbo's carcass has been recovered along the Indo-Bhutan border area of Chirang. Several incidents of man-elephant conflict have attributed to the death of elephants as well as humans in the vicinity.

Herds of wild elephants have over time stepped out of their natural habitat and loitered around human habitation in search of food. During the course of time, several incidents of wild elephants unleashing terror in the area have made headlines while some have died due to electrocution.

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