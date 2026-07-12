Assam: Elephant carcass recovered near Nampathar Reserved Forest, probe underway

A seven-year-old wild elephant was found dead near the Nampathar Reserved Forest in Assam's Boko on Sunday, July 12 with preliminary findings pointing to suspected electrocution as the cause of death.

The elephant's carcass was recovered around 100 metres from the Nampathar road under the jurisdiction of the Bandapara Forest Office. The discovery prompted an immediate response from officials and staff of the Forest Department, who reached the site to initiate an investigation.

Forest officials said the death did not appear to be natural based on initial observations. However, they clarified that the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by wild elephants in forest-fringe areas and the need for enhanced safeguards against electrocution and other human-induced threats.

Assam is home to one of the country's largest wild elephant populations. According to the latest All-India Synchronous Elephant Estimation (SAIEE) DNA-based census, the state has an estimated 4,159 wild elephants, the second-highest population in India after Karnataka. A separate state-specific enumeration conducted by the Assam Forest Department recorded 5,828 elephants, indicating a stable population.

Despite the healthy population figures, human-elephant conflict continues to pose a significant challenge in the state. Official data presented in the Assam Assembly shows that over the past decade, at least 1,147 people and 246 elephants have lost their lives in conflict-related incidents across Assam.

The Forest Department is awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the precise cause of the elephant's death and ascertain whether further legal action is warranted.