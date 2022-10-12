Assam elephant dies after being hit by Rajdhani express
The 22-year-old elephant was transported to Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary for further treatment and was supposed be to transported to CWRC for advanced treatment.
In less than 24 hours after being rescued by the forest officials, the elephant which was hit by a speeding Rajdhani express succumb to its injuries.
Notably, the elephant could not bear the pain following which the elephant passed away early today, October 12 after struggling in a pool of mud for more than 40 hours.
It is to be mentioned here that on October 11, a team of doctors was supposed to reach Kaziranga for her treatment. On the other hand, locals alleged that the death of the elephant was a result of late rescue operations and treatment.
The 22-year-old elephant was transported to Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary for further treatment and was supposed be to transported to CWRC for advanced treatment.
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