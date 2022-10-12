In less than 24 hours after being rescued by the forest officials, the elephant which was hit by a speeding Rajdhani express succumb to its injuries.

Notably, the elephant could not bear the pain following which the elephant passed away early today, October 12 after struggling in a pool of mud for more than 40 hours.

It is to be mentioned here that on October 11, a team of doctors was supposed to reach Kaziranga for her treatment. On the other hand, locals alleged that the death of the elephant was a result of late rescue operations and treatment.

The 22-year-old elephant was transported to Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary for further treatment and was supposed be to transported to CWRC for advanced treatment.