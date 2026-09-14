Assam elephant 'Durga' sent to Madurai temple, wildlife group raises concern

An elephant named Durga has been shifted from Assam’s Manas National Park to the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with the transfer drawing questions from wildlife conservation groups over her age, ownership history and the circumstances in which she was moved out of the state.

According to reports, Durga reached Madurai at around 1.30 am after being transported from Assam. She was reportedly moved out of Manas National Park on September 7 under the supervision of park director Sonali Ghosh.

The Aranya Suraksha Samiti has questioned the manner in which the transfer was carried out and sought the disclosure of records concerning the elephant’s origin, age, ownership and transfer.

Reports indicate that Tamil Nadu authorities sent a communication to the Manas National Park and the Assam Forest Department at around 1.30 pm on September 4. The Assam side reportedly responded by 9 pm the same day, following which arrangements were allegedly made for Durga’s transfer to Tamil Nadu.

Forest Department records reportedly list Durga’s age as five years and six months. The Aranya Suraksha Samiti, however, has disputed the recorded age and sought verification of her history in Tinsukia’s Guijan area.

According to the organisation, Durga was brought to Manas by a person identified as Punya Pegu of Guijan. The group has questioned whether an elephant of the recorded age could have been legally separated from its mother.

The organisation has called for Durga’s veterinary records from Tinsukia to be examined to establish her actual age and trace her ownership and movement history. It has also raised questions over whether the circumstances of her transfer complied with applicable wildlife protection regulations.

The Aranya Suraksha Samiti has further alleged that a financial transaction was involved in Durga’s transfer and claimed that she was sold to Madurai under the direction of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Binay Gupta. These allegations have not been independently established.

The organisation has demanded that the Assam Forest Department and the state Forest Minister make public all documents relating to Durga, including records of her age, origin, ownership, transfer permissions and the circumstances surrounding her movement to Tamil Nadu.

The group has also claimed that more than 1,200 elephants from Assam are currently outside the state, including around 870 identified as being from Assam, and alleged that several elephants have been moved outside the state under circumstances similar to those cited in Durga’s case.

The controversy comes amid continuing scrutiny of the movement and ownership of captive elephants from Assam, with conservation groups seeking greater transparency over documentation, transfers and compliance with wildlife regulations.