

In Boko, a herd of wild elephants, accompanied by elephant calves, has been causing upheaval for the past few days. Residents of Pakharapara, Dakuapara, Chandmari, Mouman, Tangabari, Sakhati, Jongakhuli, and neighboring villages have been living in fear as the elephants roam, disrupting their daily lives and even depriving them of sleep.

Villagers report that while the elephants typically graze in the nearby reserve forest during the day, they venture into populated areas in the evening in search of food. This nocturnal intrusion has led to tense confrontations as villagers attempt to drive the elephants away, a futile effort that lasts through the night, leaving them unable to attend to their agricultural activities and other essential tasks.

The situation escalates further during the evenings as the elephants swiftly move from the Pakharapara reserve forest towards the villages, resulting in the closure of the Boko-Jongkhuli road for approximately one hour each day. Speculations abound among locals that the elephants may be trapped in the area due to ongoing expansion works along National Highway 17 in the Singra Reserve Forest zone.

State forest officials acknowledge the concern, citing the felling of over 7,000 Sal trees from the Singra Reserve for highway expansion. However, they assure that measures are in place to preserve elephant corridors during the construction process. Despite assurances, villagers express frustration at the perceived inaction of the forest department in relocating the elephants back to their natural habitat.