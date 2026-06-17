Assam: Elephant ivory seized at Bamunigaon, two arrested in wildlife trafficking crackdown

In a significant operation against illegal wildlife trade, a joint team comprising the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI), and the Assam Forest Department’s Bamunigaon Range seized two pieces of suspected elephant ivory and arrested two individuals near the Assam–Meghalaya border.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday, June 16 evening at Santipur in Bamunigaon following specific intelligence inputs regarding alleged wildlife contraband movement in the area.

During the raid, officials recovered two suspected elephant ivory articles from the possession of the accused. The enforcement team also seized a Hero motorcycle allegedly used in connection with the activity.

The arrested individuals were identified as Leson Marak (52) and Hopring Sangma (40). Both were taken into custody on charges related to illegal possession and suspected involvement in wildlife trafficking.

The seized ivory and the accused were subsequently produced before the Bamunigaon Range Forest Office for further legal action under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Authorities stated that further investigation is underway to determine the source of the seized contraband and identify possible links to a larger wildlife smuggling network.