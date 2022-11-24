Man-animal conflict continues in Assam, as wild elephant creates menace in Goalpara district raising fear among villagers.

As per reports, residents are now scared to go out at night due to the ongoing elephant menace in the district as the forest department has failed to prevent the conflict.

People in the Matia area of the Goalpara district have taken an innovative approach to eliminate wild elephant menace.

People of the Shagunbahi-Gopalpur village of Matia have started praying to Lord Ganesha to get rid of the wild elephants. The wild elephant menace has been continuously on the rise in the Matia, Mornai, Dahikta and Rajapara areas of Goalpara for several days.



Herds of elephants continue to create a nuisance destroying their crops and cultivation. Not only nights but, elephants have started coming to the village even during broad daylight.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, two wild elephants entered Gopalpur village in Matia in broad daylight and created havoc in the village area. The villagers are more frightened by the frequent movement of elephants along the main route of the village.

As a result, people have turned to God to save the village from wild elephants.

In another interesting news, Nature lover Binod Dulu Bora and senior citizen Pradeep Kumar, have taken an initiative wherein they are successfully mitigating human-elephant conflict in Hatikhali-Ronghang village along the along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border.

Under their “hatibondhu’ initiative they are providing food to the flock of wild elephant herd in an area of 250 bighas of land in the field with the support and cooperation of the villagers of Hatikhali-Ronghang village in elephant end of Karbi Hills.

Not only night, but the wild elephants are moving around majestically in the daytime, without creating any ruckus around the village.