The mistreatment of Jeymalyatha (Joymala), an elephant from Assam held at the Arulmigu Nachiyar Temple in Srivilliputhur, Tamil Nadu, has once again come under scrutiny.

Recent videos have surfaced showing alleged abuse by mahouts, prompting People for Cattle in India (PFCI), a Chennai-based NGO, to demand action from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

They have requested a Preliminary Offence Report and urged that Jeymalyatha be relocated to a sanctuary where she can live without chains and in the company of other elephants.

PFCI alleges that Jeymalyatha is being held illegally at the temple. Originally leased temporarily from Assam, the elephant remains in captivity despite the lease expiring, which violates the Wildlife Prevention Act, 1962.

Arun Prasanna, founder of PFCI, highlighted findings from the Captive Elephant Special Committee, which inspected Jeymalyatha's condition in August 2022. The committee recommended against using an ankush, a tool often used to control elephants, citing evidence of cruelty in videos and warning of the potential for trauma and harm.



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Arun Prasanna expressed concern over the continued use of iron ankushes, stating that such methods of control can lead to elephants attacking humans. He has previously proposed replacing Jeymalyatha with a mechanical elephant to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments department, a suggestion aimed at preventing further abuse.

PFCI's letter to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department emphasized the psychological impact of weapon use on elephants, which can trigger trauma responses. The use of iron ankushes has been banned following a 2010 Rajasthan High Court judgement, and the Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change urged states to enforce this ban in 2015.

PFCI also noted numerous incidents of captive elephants attacking humans this year, citing a report from July 2023 by the Deputy Director of Srivilliputhur and Megamalai Tiger Reserve.

The report indicated that the temple failed to provide basic care for Jeymalyatha. In 2021, the Madras High Court called for a policy to prevent private ownership of elephants by individuals and temples, suggesting that captive elephants be relocated to care facilities. Animal advocates support using mechanical elephants in temples, a practice already adopted by some in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.