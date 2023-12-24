Assam: Elephant Safari closed indefinitely at Kaziranga National Park from Dec 24
Elephant safari services at Kaziranga National Park are to be indefinitely halted from December 24th, Sunday, as per recent announcements.
Elephant safari services at Kaziranga National Park are to be indefinitely halted from December 24th, Sunday, as per recent announcements.
Reports suggest that the suspension is a protest against the proposal of reserving a seat on each elephant for forest department officials. The directive, issued by the Assam Forest Department, intended to set aside a seat for security purposes.
However, the national park authorities have deemed this unfeasible and have voiced their objections. They have shared that during a meeting with the DFO regarding this matter, they were subjected to ill-treatment.
Until a satisfactory resolution is reached, the elephant safari will remain closed. The authorities have labelled this incident as 'unfortunate' for all visitors of the national park.
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