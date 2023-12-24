Elephant safari services at Kaziranga National Park are to be indefinitely halted from December 24th, Sunday, as per recent announcements.

Reports suggest that the suspension is a protest against the proposal of reserving a seat on each elephant for forest department officials. The directive, issued by the Assam Forest Department, intended to set aside a seat for security purposes.

However, the national park authorities have deemed this unfeasible and have voiced their objections. They have shared that during a meeting with the DFO regarding this matter, they were subjected to ill-treatment.

Until a satisfactory resolution is reached, the elephant safari will remain closed. The authorities have labelled this incident as 'unfortunate' for all visitors of the national park.

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