The elephant safari at the Kaziranga National Park has been temporarily suspended due to the impact of cyclone sitrang followed by the rain.

The elephant safari is traditionally opened to tourists on November 1 every year but this time at least a week has to be postponed, said DFO Ramesh Kumar Gogoi of the park.

The national park authority has already made all preparations including the necessary examination of the individual and departmental elephants engaged in the safari rides inside the park.

One of the attractions of the Kaziranga National Park for tourists coming to visit Kaziranga is the elephant safari in the interior of the park which is still underwater and would require a few more days for the grassland to be intact for the tourist visits.

Earlier this month, the Jeep Safari Organisation October 16 protested in Kaziranga National Park over the online booking system implemented by the park’s administration.

The protest was staged by members of the Jeep Safari Association as the online booking system of Entry Pass was not fully functional following which domestic and foreign tourists, who arrived in Kaziranga for jeep-safari in the morning, had to bear the brunt of the protest.

Citing the protest taken out by the jeep safari association members, a group of tourists did not visit Kaziranga and went back. Various tourists from the state as well as many tourists from outside the state expressed dissatisfaction.

“Why we had to pay the price due to the misunderstanding between the forest department and the jeep safari association members. Who will compensate for this?” said one of the tourists who went back without visiting the national park.