The elephant safari at the Kaziranga National Park which had been temporarily suspended due to the impact of cyclone sitrang followed by the rain is all set to resume on November 2, 2022.

Notably, the elephant safari is traditionally opened to tourists on November 1 every year but this time it got delayed due to adverse weather.

With this, 10 departmental elephants have been prepared for tourists and the health check-up of 25 private elephants in the Bagri forest area has been carried out.

Tourists can enjoy the elephant safari on two trips from 5.30 am to 7.30 am every day.

On the other hand, in view of the rush of tourists, the jeep-safari will also be opened on November 1, 2022, in the Agratali forest area of the national park.

It is to be noted that the jeep safari which started last October was only running in the two forests of Kahora and Bagri.

Earlier in the month of October, the Jeep Safari Organisation October 16 protested in Kaziranga National Park over the online booking system implemented by the park’s administration.

The protest was staged by members of the Jeep Safari Association as the online booking system of Entry Pass was not fully functional following which domestic and foreign tourists, who arrived in Kaziranga for jeep-safari in the morning, had to bear the brunt of the protest.

Citing the protest taken out by the jeep safari association members, a group of tourists did not visit Kaziranga and went back. Various tourists from the state as well as many tourists from outside the state expressed dissatisfaction.

“Why we had to pay the price due to the misunderstanding between the forest department and the jeep safari association members. Who will compensate for this?” said one of the tourists who went back without visiting the national park.