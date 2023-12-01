Eleven government officials have been suspended in connected with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam.

The eleven officials put under suspension include officers under the ACS and APS categories. They are Kalyan Kumar Das, Nandini Kakati, Faruk Ahmed, Dipankar Lahkar Dutta, Nitumoni Das, Rumir Timungpi, Kul Pradip Bhattacharya, Nilanjan Gogoi, Analjyoti Das, Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jivan Barua.

The eleven officials have been placed under suspension as they have been reportedly the beneficaries of the anomalies and malpractices by the APSC during the competitive exams that were held in 2013.

Prior to these eleven officials, four other Assam Civil Services (ACS) officials were also suspended earlier today. They are Akashi Duwarah, Additional District Commissioner of Jorhat; Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, lndigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture Department; Hitesh Mazumdar, Additional District Commissioner of South Salmara, Mankachar; and Dhiraj Kumar Jain, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Election Department & Joint CEO.

With this, the total number of officers suspended during the course of the day stand at 15.

The fresh round of suspension of officials comes in after the government pushed ahead the probe into the APSC cash-for-jobs scam, following which several officers were detained and interrogated as per the allegations that surfaced against them in the sensational scam.

