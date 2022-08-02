Many areas under Bajali district are reported to be submerged following the embankment breach, after neighbouring country Bhutan released excess water from one of its dams. Rivers have been overflowing since the embankment breach, thus posing a flood threat in the region.

Areas specifically Nayapara, Karoikhuwa, Barkur, Bhakuamari, Saralpara have been hit hard by the swelling Pahumara river in Bajali.

Bajali Deputy Commissioner Cauvery Barkakati Sharma visited the areas which got affected due to the embankment breach at Nayapara in Bajali district.

Taking stock of the situation, Cauvery Barkakati Sharma said, “Nayapara residents face more trouble due to the embankment breach. We have received information of Saralpara and Bhakuamari areas being submerged in water. We have instructed the Circle officers and village headmen to provide relief to the affected people.”

“We have found that the low-lying areas are more affected due to the breach. We are trying our best to provide all assistance to the affected and immediate help on behalf of the administration,” added Cauvery Barkakati Sharma.

This year, the flood situation turned grim in Bajali after Bhutan released excess water from the Kurichhu dam. With power blackout and overflowing river, the region continued to face a harrowing time as SDRF and NDRF continued to shift stranded people to safer places.

2020 was a challenging period along with the flood as there was a raging pandemic. But this year the flood was intense. A total of 182 have died due to the raging floods and landslides this season with more than a thousand people still in shelter homes.