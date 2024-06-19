An embankment on the river Kaldia in Assam's southern Bajali is facing negligence due to lack of maintenance, which has also resulted in significant washout of Tihu Bongaon Garhkaptani road amid the flood situation in the area.

Despite repeated repairs by the local panchayat, the embankment has been damaged multiple times due to substandard work. The recent rise in water levels has severely eroded the embankment, washing away half of the main road.

The washed away road has become dangerous for commuters, including numerous students from various schools in the area, who are forced to walk on the damaged road.

The rising waters and damaged infrastructure poses a significant risk to their safety, as per the locals.

Local authorities have been urged to address the situation promptly and implement effective repair measures to restore safe passage for all residents.