Assam resonated with the festive spirit of Christmas as people from diverse faiths came together to offer prayers and partake in joyous celebrations on December 25. From midnight masses to morning prayers, the churches of Assam were alive with the spirit of Christmas.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among other leaders, extended their heartfelt wishes to the people on this joyous occasion. Governor Kataria, in a message on social media, expressed, "May this special occasion prompt reflection on the profound teachings of Lord Jesus, inspiring us to contribute towards a society brimming with love, humanity, and compassion." Chief Minister Sarma, echoing the sentiments, tweeted, "Wishing a #MerryChristmas! For those celebrating, may Jesus illuminate your path with wisdom and happiness."

The celebrations kicked off with special prayers held in churches starting from Sunday night. The Christmas day began with fervent prayers and the harmonious singing of carols. In Kokrajhar and other regions, carols were sung in local languages, adding a unique cultural touch as participants adorned traditional attire.

Carnivals were a highlight in various places, with churches organizing festive activities for visitors. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy as families and friends gathered to partake in the merriment. People from different religious backgrounds enthusiastically joined the festivities, offering prayers for peace and happiness to prevail in every corner of the state.