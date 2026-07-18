Assam emerges as front runner in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 18 said the state has emerged as a front runner in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index, attributing the achievement to stable, industry-friendly policies, improved infrastructure and a better law and order situation.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister invited investors to explore opportunities in Assam, stating that the state has become one of India's most attractive investment destinations.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam has also been recognised as the second-best investment destination among the hilly and Northeastern states.

He said the state's strong government policies, favourable institutional environment, low interest burden, minimal labour disruptions, improved law and order, enhanced connectivity infrastructure and continued investments in education have contributed significantly to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem.

Sarma said the government remains committed to strengthening the business environment and attracting greater domestic and global investments to accelerate economic growth and employment generation in the state.