Assam emerges as India’s fastest-growing state, govt highlights economic gains

Assam has positioned itself as one of India’s fastest-growing economies, with the state government highlighting strong economic indicators and infrastructure-led development as key drivers behind its growth trajectory.

Sharing the development figures, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam recorded a 17.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and witnessed a 45 per cent expansion in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) over the last five years.

The state also highlighted that Assam registered a growth rate of 7.9 per cent in FY 2024–25, surpassing the national average of 6.5 per cent.

According to the government, several policy and governance measures have contributed to the economic rise. These include major improvements in connectivity infrastructure, revival of tea and agro-processing sectors, investment-friendly policies, stronger central budgetary support, and improvements in the security environment.

The government also pointed to stable power availability and policy predictability with targeted incentives as important factors helping attract investments and accelerate industrial and economic activity.

The figures were cited from economic assessments highlighting Assam’s recent development trajectory and expanding role in India’s growth story.