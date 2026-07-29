Assam emerges as ‘stellar model’ in tiger conservation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 said the state has emerged as a “stellar model” in tiger conservation, attributing the growth in the tiger population to stringent anti-poaching measures, active preservation of wildlife corridors and technology-driven surveillance.

Marking International Tiger Day, Sarma said Assam’s sustained efforts in habitat management and wildlife protection had strengthened the conservation of the Royal Bengal Tiger across its major reserves.

“On #InternationalTigerDay, we celebrate the remarkable success of India’s tiger conservation strategy, with Assam emerging as a stellar model of habitat management and wildlife protection,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said rigorous anti-poaching measures, protection of wildlife corridors and the use of technology for surveillance had contributed to the steady growth of Assam’s tiger population in recent years.

Highlighting a major conservation achievement, Sarma said the Nameri Tiger Reserve had recorded a fourfold increase in its tiger population, with the number rising from three to 12.

“A standout milestone this year is the incredible transformation of the Nameri Tiger Reserve, which quadrupled its tiger count from 3 to 12,” he said.

The chief minister said tiger reserves such as Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri continue to serve as secure habitats for the Royal Bengal Tiger.

“From Kaziranga and Manas to Orang and Nameri, our reserves stand proud as secure sanctuaries for the Royal Bengal Tiger. Let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting these apex predators and maintaining the ecological balance of our region,” Sarma added.