Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 8 said that Assam is rapidly establishing itself as a preferred investment destination due to its investor-friendly initiatives and a tailored industrial policy. The state is seeing significant advancements in its business ecosystem, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering industrial growth.

In a social media post, Sarma highlighted the state’s efforts to enhance its industrial landscape, saying, "With investor-friendly initiatives and a customized industrial policy, Assam is fast becoming a preferred investment destination and recent developments back our intent. We are constantly engaging with industries to further develop the industrial ecosystem in Assam."

Key to Assam’s progress are several strategic initiatives: the implementation of a Single Window System to streamline business processes, the launch of an upgraded Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) portal offering 241 services, and the securing of major investments, including a $27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Plant in Jagiroad.

The state has also advanced to the Aspirers category in the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) rankings and introduced the Assam Reforms in Public Service Delivery (ARTPS) Amendment Bill, 2024, aimed at enhancing public service efficiency. Additionally, sector-specific policies and startup support have been strengthened, further solidifying Assam's position as a burgeoning business hub.