Assam emerging as northeast's growth engine, says Himanta Biswa Sarma at NEC plenary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 4 asserted that the Northeast is no longer defined by its distance from the rest of India but by its proximity to Southeast Asia, highlighting the region's growing role as a gateway for trade, connectivity and economic development.

Speaking at the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Sarma said East Policy, international markets, cultures and opportunities are increasingly shaping the region's future.

He noted that Assam's emergence as a key economic driver in the Northeast has been supported by sustained investments in infrastructure and development. According to the Chief Minister, the NEC has played a significant role in this transformation by supporting more than 10,500 km of roads and 2,500 km of power transmission infrastructure across the region over the years.

Sarma said one of the most notable changes in recent years has been the shift in discourse surrounding the Northeast, with the region increasingly being associated with opportunity and development rather than insurgency and instability.

"As Adarniya Amit Shah ji observed at the NEC plenary, the focus can now shift from law and order to protecting citizens' rights and accelerating development," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting Assam's economic progress, Sarma pointed to advances in sectors ranging from semiconductors and inland waterways to industrial corridors and hospitality. He said Assam is increasingly serving as the economic anchor of the Northeast.

The Chief Minister also credited the NEC with fostering regional thinking and cooperation among northeastern states. He said the region's future lies not in isolated state-level development but in integrated infrastructure, interconnected markets and a shared vision for growth.

"From AI and machine learning to blockchain infrastructure, foreign trade and health tourism, the focus is now on preparing the Northeast for the opportunities of the future," he said.

The NEC plenary session was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers, governors and senior officials from the northeastern states, along with representatives of the central government.