Dr. Prafulla Mahanta, an eminent Assamese writer and academic, passed away on Friday in Guwahati.

For a long time, the writer has been suffering from a serious illness and has been receiving treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He passed away in the hospital at 2:50 a.m. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

His body is presently being taken to his home, and his last rites will be conducted later in the day. Thousands of people gathered to pay their final respects to the deceased soul.

Notably, Dr. Mahanta was well-known throughout Assam as a pioneer activist for indigenous people's rights, as a keen observer, and as an honest journalist throughout his lifetime.

Mahanta received the 'Man of the Year-2016' award from the Engkhong Welfare Society in Bijni, Chirang district.