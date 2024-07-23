Assam Police have launched a massive search for an eminent singer, music composer and director Ramen Barua, who has been missing since Monday, a police officer said.

Eighty-four-year-old Barua had left his home in the Latasil area of Guwahati on Monday morning for a nearby temple but did not return home till late in the evening when his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police.

According to available CCTV footage, he was last spotted near the new Gauhati High Court building adjacent to the temple around 10.15 am on Monday, the police officer said.



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Earlier on July 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grave concern over the sudden disappearance of renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah. The noted musician was reported missing earlier today in Guwahati, sparking widespread anxiety among his family, friends, and admirers.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Sarma stated, "I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers." The Chief Minister has directed the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Diganta Barah to allocate all available resources and expedite efforts to locate Baruah.

Renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah has been missing since Monday, July 22 morning, prompting concerns among his family and fans. Baruah, a celebrated figure in the regional music scene, had left for the Ganesh temple in the Latasil area of the city but has since vanished without a trace.