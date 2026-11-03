The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has urged the Assam government to release the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) hike effective from July 1, 2026, along with all accumulated arrears in a single instalment before Diwali.

The employees’ body submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking his intervention to expedite the matter and direct the Finance Department to take necessary action.

The memorandum was jointly signed by SAKP president Kumud Kumar Kataki and secretary general Pranabjyoti Bhuyan.

The Parishad pointed out that the Central Government had approved the July 2026 DA hike for its employees and sought similar relief for Assam government employees, teachers, officers and pensioners.

According to the memorandum, releasing the enhanced DA and pending arrears before Diwali would provide financial relief to employees and pensioners and help boost household spending during the festive season.

The organisation also acknowledged the role of government employees in implementing administrative and developmental initiatives across the state, while stressing the need to address their pending financial demands.

Senior Assam government employee Sailendra Pandey, speaking to the media in Guwahati, said constructive engagement between the employees’ body and the state government was important for addressing workforce concerns.

The state government’s response to the memorandum and the timeline for releasing the pending DA and arrears are awaited.The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has urged the Assam government to release the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) hike effective from July 1, 2026, along with all accumulated arrears in a single instalment before Diwali.

The employees’ body submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking his intervention to expedite the matter and direct the Finance Department to take necessary action.

The memorandum was jointly signed by SAKP president Kumud Kumar Kataki and secretary general Pranabjyoti Bhuyan.

The Parishad pointed out that the Central Government had approved the July 2026 DA hike for its employees and sought similar relief for Assam government employees, teachers, officers and pensioners.

According to the memorandum, releasing the enhanced DA and pending arrears before Diwali would provide financial relief to employees and pensioners and help boost household spending during the festive season.

The organisation also acknowledged the role of government employees in implementing administrative and developmental initiatives across the state, while stressing the need to address their pending financial demands.

Senior Assam government employee Sailendra Pandey, speaking to the media in Guwahati, said constructive engagement between the employees’ body and the state government was important for addressing workforce concerns.

The state government’s response to the memorandum and the timeline for releasing the pending DA and arrears are awaited.