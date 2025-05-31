Assam's Department of Women and Child Development, on May 31 distributed smartphones to Anganwadi workers in Dhubri district. The move aims to empower frontline healthcare workers and enhance the efficiency of child development schemes.

The event, held at the district library auditorium, saw Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Judicial, Tourism, and General Administration, Government of Assam, gracing the occasion as chief guest.

The initiative aims to equip Anganwadi workers with modern digital tools to streamline data collection, monitoring, and reporting under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) projects, thereby improving the delivery of vital services related to maternal and child health and nutrition.

A total of 2135 Anganwadi workers across eight ICDS projects in Dhubri district are slated to receive these smartphones. During the inaugural ceremony, Minister Dass formally handed over smartphones to 12 Anganwadi workers, symbolizing the commencement of the large-scale distribution. The remaining devices will be distributed to the workers from the office premises in the coming days.

District Social Welfare Officer, Dhubri, Pranamika Phukan, highlighted the importance of this digital upgrade, emphasizing that the smartphones will enable real-time tracking of growth metrics, instant updates of records, and more efficient communication, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for beneficiaries.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner, Dhubri; Gokul Brahma, CEO, Zila Parishad, Dhubri; Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman, Dhubri Municipal Board; Ranjit Kumar Roy, BJP District President; and Ex-MLA, Golakganj, Ashwini Roy Sarkar, along with other administrative officials and dedicated Anganwadi workers of the district.