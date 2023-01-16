Visible activity was witnessed on the evicted land of Nagaon on January 16, where temporary shafts, tents with people living with their families were reported.



As per reports, encroachers have returned back on the evicted area and have set up temporary tents, re-constructing houses.



Sources claim that individuals have begun to build temporary tents and reconstruct homes in the evicted region.

The encroachers threatened that this time they won't leave the area and will stay there even if authorities send them notice.



It should be noted that the eviction drive was conducted on December 19, 2022, by the Assam government.

In the Santijan Bazaar area, Haidubi, Lalungaon, Jamaibasti, and Balisatra in Batadrava Mouza under Dhing revenue circle of the district, more than 1200 bighas of land were purportedly cleared of encroachers.



A significant number of security personnel were deployed during the eviction drive.



In four villages in the district, encroaching government lands are being cleared as a result of the eviction drive.

The Nagaon SP reported that the locals were cooperative because more than 80 per cent of them removed their homes, businesses, and other structures and left.

It needs mention here, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 15 said that the Assam government has cleared encroachment from almost 90 per cent area of the Pabha Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district.

The administration started the eviction drive to clear encroachment on January 10 which continued for several days, to evict around 500 "illegal settler" families.

"Our commitment to preserve our natural resources is sacrosanct. Happy to share that after 5 days of eviction exercise 4,163 ha (32,000 bigha) of Pabha Reserve Forest freed from encroachers," CM Sarma said in a tweet.The total area of the reserve forest is estimated to be 4,625.85 hectares, he added.

The Chief Minister also lauded efforts of the administration in their endeavour to conserve Assam's forest cover.

Also read : Assam: 90 percent of Pabha Reserve Forest freed from encroachment, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma



