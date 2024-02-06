Locals in Chakrabhaum village, Bongaigaon district came together to rescue a rare eagle bird in distress. Discovered in a field, the ill eagle was swiftly brought to the Srijangram Block Veterinary Hospital for urgent treatment.

The bird, identified as a steppe eagle, received immediate first aid from the dedicated doctors at the veterinary hospital. The medical team coordinated with the forest department to ensure the eagle's well-being.

Notably, the steppe eagle holds significance as the national bird of both Kazakhstan and Egypt, adding a unique dimension to this rescue story. These majestic birds are occasionally spotted during migration in India.

The successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the proactive involvement of the local community in safeguarding wildlife. The quick response of the residents in rescuing the eagle and seeking medical attention underscores the importance of preserving biodiversity and protecting endangered species.

As the rescued eagle undergoes further care under the watchful eyes of the forest department, this heartening incident highlights the crucial role of community awareness and cooperation in wildlife conservation. The rare eagle's journey from distress to recovery exemplifies the collective responsibility communities bear in ensuring the well-being of the region's rich biodiversity.