Continuing with its jibe at the Congress party on the recent re-christening of the Opposition alliance as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 26 said that the enemies of Bharat frequently exploit the term ‘India’ with the intention of undermining or attacking Bharat.

CM Sarma took a dig at the Opposition by tweeting that the alliance lack respect for Bharat. “Enemies of Bharat frequently exploit the term 'India' with the intention of undermining or attacking Bharat. The British employed the name East India Company to colonize our Motherland , the Mujahideen used the name Indian Mujahideen (IM), and Al-Qaeda used the name Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) to dismantle Bharat”.

“Presently, certain individuals who lack respect for Bharat and its civilisational values are utilizing the same strategy. However, Bharat will triumph over them once again”, added CM Sarma in the tweet.

Earlier, CM Sarma took a dig at the opposition alliance's name 'INDIA' claiming that it was the British who named the nation India.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma on July 18 said, ''Our civilizational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat''.

''The British named our country India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat,'' he added.

Sarma's statement comes after on July 17 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of the opposition alliance that would lock horns with the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

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