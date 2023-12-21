Acting tough against corruption and persons involved in corrupt activities, sleuths of the anti-corruption department arrested an Enforcement Checker in the Karimganj district.

As per the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption's official X handle, on December 20, the government official identified as Abu Saleh Md Zakaria was employed as an Enforcement Checker in DTO, Karimganj was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, the accused accepted the bribe in conspiracy with Sahab Uddin Tapadar, I/C DTO, Karimganj for allowing free movement of the complainant’s vehicles.



Also Read: Assam: Government official caught red handed accepting bribe in Bongaigaon

On December 17, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam recovered around Rs 12 lakh cash from the residence of arrested Executive Engineer, Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation) Sanjib Kumar Das.

This comes after the infamous engineer was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant on December 16.

Earlier, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant who is a contractor approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against Sanjib Kumar Das.