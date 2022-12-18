The vibrant city of Sivasagar in Upper Assam is home to some of the most amazing structures built by the Ahoms, a powerful and enterprising dynasty who ruled the Brahmaputra valley for about 600 years.

Recent repairs carried out at Talatal Ghar, an architectural legacy of the Ahoms have raised a few eyebrows about the authorities' lack of sensitivity to the heritage structure.

Serious allegations have been leveled against the archaeological department for damaging historical heritage in the name of renovating the historic Talatal Ghar in Sivasagar.

There has been a strong reaction from the people of Sivasagar district after the main wall of Talatal Ghar was removed using a hammer.

The Talatal Ghar, located in the Dicial Dhulia hamlet in the Sivasagar region, is the greatest and largest of all Ahom structures and represents Ahom power at its pinnacle.

The Ahoms' architectural legacy stands as a testament to their power and resources, as well as their artistic vision and sensibility.

Both the party organization and historians have voiced their outrage because altering historical materials in the name of repairs and removing layers of walls from the construction era could not be justified in any manner.