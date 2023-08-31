Tensions rose after two motorbike riders were killed in a horrific traffic accident in Assam's Goalpara on August 31.

According to reports, a speeding passenger bus collided with two motorcycles, killing both riders on the spot in Krishnai, Assam's Goalpara district.

Manowar Hussain and Hafizul Islam were the riders who died.

In the meantime, another person was critically hurt in the event. Mahibul Islam was his given name.

The injured person was rushed to Goalpara Civil Hospital in a serious condition.

However, tensions flared following the accident as a section of enraged locals attacked the bus and vandalised it. The bus was left with broken windshield and window panes.

Local police was called in and they arrived at the scene of the incident. After a prolonged struggle, they were able to bring the situation under control, said officials.

Earlier on July 7, a major road accident took place at the Agia village in the Goalpara district of Assam in which a couple was killed on the spot, reports emerged.