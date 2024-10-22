Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Assam's power scenario has significantly improved in recent years, thanks to sustained investments in the power sector.

This development has resulted in efficiently managed supply shortfalls and an increase in average power availability.

According to Sarma, rural areas in Assam now enjoy over 22 hours of power availability daily, while urban areas benefit from more than 23 hours.

These improvements highlight the state's commitment to enhancing its power infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity for its residents.



Also Read: Assam government dispels myths, highlights benefits of smart meters

Earlier in the month of September, the Assam Government, via Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), addressed and debunked prevalent myths about smart meters stating their significant advantages for consumers.

In a statement, the government clarified that smart prepaid meters offer numerous benefits, including enhanced energy conservation and cost efficiency. Contrary to widespread beliefs, smart meters do not lead to increased electricity bills. In fact, users have reported a 50% reduction in consumption compared to previous postpaid periods. Additionally, the system facilitates easy recharging, provides emergency credit of ₹300, and allows for old bills to be paid in small daily instalments.