The stage is set for the 132nd Durand Cup at SAI (STC) Stadium, Kanthalguri in Kokrajhar, beginning from August 5. The much-anticipated football tournament received an esteemed inauguration as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh graced the opening ceremony.

Addressing the crowd, Rajnath Singh expressed his admiration for the fervor displayed by the North East region towards football. "The excitement I see amongst everyone regarding the Durand Cup has made me believe that the way to the hearts of the people of the Northeast is through football," he stated, acknowledging the region's exceptional passion for the sport.

Football, according to the Defence Minister, transcends mere sport and becomes an emotion that unites people. He cited the inspiring example of how a friendly match played by Brazilian legend Pele in Nigeria during a civil war brought about peace for 48 hours, demonstrating the power of football to normalize tense situations and foster unity.

Emphasizing the importance of rules and responsibilities in both sports and society, Rajnath Singh urged everyone to maintain them for the greater good. "A true sportsperson and a true citizen is the one who does their duty according to the rules of the game and society," he asserted.

The grand opening ceremony witnessed splendid performances by a big cultural team at SAI ground. Dignitaries from civil and defence sectors, including Chief of Army Staff General Manaj Pande, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, CEM of BTR Pramod Boro, president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kalyan Chaubey, and many others graced the occasion.

The event marks a major milestone for the Bodoland region, with the participation of eight teams, including Bodoland FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Indian Army FT, Delhi FC, Tribhuvan Army Nepal FT, and Down Town Heroes FC. All teams are set to compete with passion and sportsmanship for the prestigious title.