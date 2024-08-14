Assam's Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, in collaboration with the District Administration Kangpokpi and Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council Kangpokpi launched a Plastic Bottle Bank in Kangpokpi, on August 14 aiming to combat plastic pollution and promote responsible disposal and recycling of plastic bottles in the region.

ADC/ADM Kangpokpi, Shokhongam Baite marked the launching of Plastic Bottle Bank in the district under the Directorate's initiative by conveying gratitude to the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change for the initiative and providing ten bottle banks. The ADM said that the introduction of the bank is not just a waste management but a huge step of recycling waste.

Furthermore, he urged the people of Kangpokpi to support the initiative as it will be taken forward in other towns and villages.

SK Gainamei, Programme Officer, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change said that the Plastic Bottle Bank is designed to encourage the local community to deposit used plastic bottles, which will then be collected for recycling or repurposing.

He continued that this effort is part of the government's broader strategy to reduce plastic waste and mitigate its environmental impact.

Highlighting the importance of community participation in making this project a success, the programme officer said that by involving residents in the proper disposal of plastic waste, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about environmental sustainability and the critical role of recycling.

The launch of the Plastic Bottle Bank is one of the many efforts by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change to address the growing concerns of climate change and environmental degradation in Manipur. The government remains committed to implementing eco-friendly solutions and fostering a cleaner, greener future for the state, he added.

The launching programme was also attended by James Doujapao Haokip, Chief Executive Officer, Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council Kangpokpi, Angam Leivon, Chairman Kangpokpi Town Committee and other local bodies.