Eri rearing, an age-old ethnic culture of Assam, is emerging as a thriving economic activity in Nalbari, the land of Holy Billeswar. This traditional practice is paving the way for economic sustainability, offering significant socio-economic benefits to local communities.

Nalbari, a district with 109,481 economically disadvantaged households (SECC data), faces high anthropogenic pressure as the third densest district in Assam. Small landholdings and limited resources have necessitated the exploration of sustainable livelihood options. The district administration has revitalized the traditional Eri rearing culture, focusing on empowering women through self-help groups under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

Eri culture, involving the domestication of the Eri silkworm (Samia ricini), has become a vital source of livelihood and cultural heritage in Nalbari. The district administration has implemented initiatives to support Eri culture, utilizing schemes like MGNREGA, NRLM, and Amrit Sarovar. Massive plantations of Era, Keseru, and Tapioca on the banks of 78 newly constructed Amrit Sarovars have supported feeder leaf production, aiding greening initiatives.

To further support Eri rearers, the administration has provided Eri sheds through MNREGA to 200-250 SHG women in each of Nalbari's seven development blocks. These ergonomically designed sheds enable rearers like Smt. Akhari Bodo from Nowra village to rear 5-6 crops per year, earning ₹8,000-₹10,000 per crop, compared to previous earnings from rearing 2-3 crops in unsanitary kitchen conditions.

The district has achieved self-sufficiency in Eri seed production, previously dependent on imports from Kamrup and the Central Silk Board. Nalbari now meets local demand and supplies to neighboring regions. The Sericulture department has exported 4,000 kg of cocoons to Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Malda, with local rearers retailing cocoons at ₹900-₹950 per kg.

A new Eri spinning unit established under the Barkhetri Development Block features 40 spinning machines, increasing yarn production from 60-70 grams per day to 180-200 grams. Market linkages and promotion efforts, such as the 'Nalbeira HAAT' expos and partnerships with e-commerce platforms, have broadened the market for Eri products. A Rural Mart set up with NABARD's assistance at the Nalbari Planetarium further supports local weavers.

Manabendra Saikia, Deputy Director, DoS Assam, highlighted the district's progress and said "Earlier, we distributed 11-12 kg of Eri SEED, resulting in around 4 metric tons of cocoons sold. Today, the district requires more than 6 kg of seed every month, yielding over 7 metric tons of cocoons."

District Commissioner Varnali Deka, IAS, praised the initiative and said "This multifaceted livelihood initiative creates a self-sustaining value chain, significantly contributing to the district's GDP. We aim to empower women and eri rearers, transforming them into 'Lakhpati Baideus' with minimal effort beyond their daily chores."