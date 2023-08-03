Assam: Erratically driven Guwahati City bus met with accident, one injured
Witnesses and traffic police rushed to the spot and offered assistance. Fortunately, the woman was just slightly hurt on her legs and elbow.
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Erratically driven Guwahati City bus met with accident, one injured
At ABC point in Guwahati city on the morning of August 3, a woman was injured when a municipal bus being driven recklessly struck her scooter.
Sources claimed that the bus, with the licence plate "AS01 MC 0243," was weaving through traffic at a greater pace when it struck the women's bike. The woman fell to the ground as a result of the accident, which caused the scooter to tip to one side.
Witnesses and traffic police swiftly arrived on the scene and offered assistance. Fortunately, the woman was just slightly hurt on her legs and elbow.
While this was going on, the bus's passengers said that the accident was the bus driver's responsibility.
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