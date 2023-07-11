Notorious criminal Hifzur Rahman, who had escaped from Silchar Central Jail on May 11, has been shot dead by the police near the Assam-Meghalaya border on July 10. The encounter took place following intelligence inputs.

Hifjur was arrested in 2011 for killing a father-son duo in Karimganj. Three policemen were also injured.

When the police attempted to arrest Hifzur, he put up a fierce resistance and attacked the officers. In response, the police were forced to open fire, resulting in serious injuries to Hifzur who was later sent for treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Silchar and succumed to his injuries. Two policemen also sustained injuries during the encounter.

This incident comes on the heels of another prison escape in Assam. On April 16, Shyamal Pal, a convict serving a life sentence for a murder case since 2011, managed to flee from Udalguri Jail.

Prior to that, on March 19, Assam witnessed yet another sensational prison escape. Abdul Wasid, a prisoner accused of multiple crimes, including car theft, managed to flee from police custody in Karimganj.

The incident occurred when Wasid was being taken to the chief judicial magistrate court. Efforts are underway to recapture him