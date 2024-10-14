The body of an escaped prisoner was discovered on October 13 in a pond at Lahorighat, Assam.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Rashid, was among five inmates who broke out of Morigaon jail on Thursday, October 10 night.

The jailbreak has left local authorities on high alert, as four other prisoners involved in the escape remain at large. The authorities are intensifying their search efforts to track down the remaining fugitives while launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances that facilitated the breakout.

Local residents reportedly informed law enforcement after spotting the body in the beel, prompting a swift recovery operation.

Efforts are underway to determine whether the death resulted from an accident, foul play, or any other factors. Further details are awaited as the police continue their investigation.

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