In a move aimed at facilitating the upcoming electoral process, the Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendent of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) has instituted a specialized Medical Board. This initiative, announced on October 18, 2024, is designed to evaluate and certify individuals seeking exemptions from election duties, thereby streamlining the process in line with the electoral requirements in Cachar district.

The Medical Board will convene bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 AM to 2 PM in the Conference Hall of the Administrative Building at SMCH. This schedule is intended to expedite medical assessments, ensuring that exemption requests are processed efficiently and effectively.

Chaired by the Principal cum Chief Superintendent of SMCH, the Board comprises 22 specialist doctors from various medical departments. This multidisciplinary team will rigorously evaluate exemption applications, ensuring that decisions are grounded in comprehensive medical expertise. By integrating diverse medical perspectives, the Board aims to uphold the integrity of the evaluation process.

The formation of this Medical Board follows a directive from the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Cachar, reflecting a concerted effort to support the smooth conduct of elections while ensuring that only those with legitimate medical conditions are exempted from their electoral responsibilities. This initiative underscores Silchar Medical College's commitment to balancing civic duty with genuine health concerns.

The establishment of the Medical Board is viewed as a critical measure in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, ensuring that individuals who are medically fit fulfill their election duties while adequately addressing the health needs of those requesting exemptions. This proactive approach is expected to enhance the overall efficiency and fairness of the electoral process in the region.