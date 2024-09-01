At least 30 ethnic organisations of Assam have condemned Congress leader Debabrata Saikia's remark about the ethnic people of the state and have thus demanded his apology within 24 hours.

The controversy centers around remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, which these ethnic groups have condemned as deeply insulting. They have demanded a public apology from Saikia within 24 hours. Failure to meet this demand, they warn, will result in the disruption of the Congress party's planned public reception at Sivsagar Yuva Dal on September 4, 2024.

The ethnic groups have also stated that they will not be held responsible for any unrest or unfavorable situations that might arise from the protest.

The overarching goal of this collective struggle is to ensure the enduring sovereignty and autonomy of the indigenous people in their homeland.

In continuation of their efforts, the 30 ethnic groups plan to hold consultations with the people of Assam throughout mid-September. These discussions will culminate in a massive rally in Sivsagar at the end of October, where an estimated 100,000 people will gather to demand the full recognition of indigenous rights.