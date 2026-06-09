Assam, EU launch Blue Valley Cluster to boost investment, innovation in bioeconomy sectors

The Government of Assam and the Delegation of the European Union to India on Tuesday, June 9, launched the Blue Valley Cluster in Guwahati, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Europe and Northeast India in the sectors of flavours, fragrances and AYUSH, while also facilitating investment, innovation and industrial collaboration.

The launch, held in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, European Union Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George, Belgium Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt and representatives of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI), marks a significant step in translating the broader India-EU partnership into practical cooperation at the regional level.

The Blue Valley Cluster, led by the Assam government, aligns with the EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed upon during the January 2026 EU-India Summit and forms part of the broader Blue Valleys initiative. The project is expected to act as a catalyst for research, innovation, investment and industrial cooperation between European and Indian companies.

Highlighting Assam's strategic importance, the joint press release described the state as one of India's fastest-growing economies and the gateway to the Northeast, offering unique advantages in connectivity, biodiversity, innovation and access to regional markets. It noted that Assam is increasingly emerging as a platform for international partnerships, sustainable value chains and innovation-driven industrial development.

As part of the programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a bilateral meeting with EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin, attended by MEA Secretary Sibi George. The Chief Minister also hosted a roundtable luncheon with members of FEBI and the European delegation, where discussions focused on investment opportunities, industrial collaboration, technology partnerships, skilling initiatives and strengthening business-to-business engagement between Assam and Europe.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Delphin said Assam's natural resources, human talent and commitment to sustainable innovation make it an attractive destination for international businesses. He said the Blue Valleys initiative would serve as a corridor connecting European and Indian enterprises while promoting environmental sustainability and community development.

Delphin also highlighted ongoing EU-supported initiatives in the state, including CITIS 2.0 in Guwahati and the Barak River Basin Management Action Plan, and expressed confidence that deeper industrial and investment cooperation would benefit the entire Northeast region.

Chief Minister Sarma said the partnership reflects a shared vision of building a resilient, sustainable and innovation-driven economy. He identified semiconductors and electronics, defence and aviation, tea, agarwood, organic foods, natural fragrances and flavours, and AYUSH-based wellness products as sectors with significant potential for collaboration.

He said the Blue Valleys platform seeks to connect farmers, women-led self-help groups, startups, researchers and industries with international value chains, creating opportunities for technology transfer, quality employment and sustainable prosperity across Assam and the Northeast.

The European delegation also visited Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited (TSAT) at Jagiroad, gaining first-hand exposure to Assam's growing role in advanced manufacturing and semiconductor production.

In a major development during the visit, the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC) and the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen business ties between Assam and Europe.

The non-binding agreement aims to promote investment awareness, business-to-business and business-to-government linkages, and knowledge exchange between European and Assamese enterprises. The state government also invited European companies and institutions to invest in Assam, highlighting its investor-friendly policies, incentives, industrial infrastructure, land availability, streamlined approvals, technology partnerships and skilling initiatives.

According to the release, the Blue Valley Cluster pilot project is expected to establish a new model of sustainable industrial cooperation by linking local biodiversity, innovation and enterprise with international value chains and global markets. The initiative aims to strengthen pathways for farmers, women, youth, entrepreneurs and MSMEs to participate in high-value bioeconomy sectors while promoting inclusive livelihoods, skill development, employment generation and increased trade and investment.

The EU delegation said the visit underscored the potential for deeper Assam-Europe cooperation through structured business engagements, sector-specific dialogues, private investment promotion and joint innovation projects, paving the way for long-term sustainable growth and stronger economic ties between the Northeast and Europe.