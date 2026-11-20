The Assam government is examining alternative alignments for the proposed elevated corridor between Capital Point and Rangirkhari in Silchar, with suggestions from local business associations, social organisations and prominent citizens being taken into consideration.

Cachar Guardian Minister Kaushik Rai chaired a meeting at the Cachar Deputy Commissioner's office to discuss the alternative proposals for the project.

The proposed infrastructure plan comprises a 2.5-km four-lane roadway and two flyovers measuring 542 metres and 500 metres, respectively.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the alternatives were evaluated to incorporate feedback from local commercial and social organisations before finalising the alignment.

The planned corridor is expected to improve traffic dispersal, ease congestion and strengthen connectivity across Silchar town.