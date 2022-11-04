Minister of Public Health Engineering of Assam, Jayanta Malla Baruah on November 4 said that every household will have access to safe drinking water as the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) will reach every locality by 2024.

The minister also said that from this month an inspection will be done in this regard.

''By 2024 every household will have to be watered. From this month onwards the SHGs will go door to door inspecting water taps, pipes, etc,'' the minister told reporters while speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with district administration in Sivasagar district.

During the meeting, Baruah discussed the JJM and the tourism sector with the district administration and directed them to expedite the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

''Discussions were also held as to how to revive the tourism sector,'' he added.

He further assured to solve drinking water problems soon in all the areas, while responding to a question from a reporter on Jal Jeevan Mission.

Commenting on health workers who lost their lives during COVID-19 and are yet to get compensation of Rs 50 lakh as announced earlier, he said, ''If someone has not got the compensation then, in that case, he or she can share pieces of information with the government and government will look into it''.

Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan and Thaura MLA Sushanta Borgohain were also present at the meeting.