The administration has been carrying out an eviction drive in the Bethukandi embankment area in Silchar.

Since 2022 the Betukandi embankment in the outskirts of Silchar has been in news because of floods which took a violent turn in the city.

Earlier, the chief minister announced a special package of Rs 59 crore for the embankment reforms in Betukandi at a cabinet meeting in Silchar.

But for 8 months there has been no work for the reform of the embankment.

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From today onwards, the administration has been carrying out an eviction drive on the shop and establishment built on government land on the outskirts of the embankment.

In June 2022 Silchar town was submerged for 11 days by floodwaters from the Barak river, with water rising up to 12 feet (4 metres) in some places.

A breach in the embankment at Berenga point on May 19 submerged areas near the Manisha beel and other parts of the town.

On May 22, miscreants allegedly cut the embankment at Bethukandi, five kilometres away, just upstream of an irrigation department’s half-completed sluice culvert. Bethukandi is about one kilometre from the heart of Silchar, the headquarters town of the Cachar district in Barak valley.