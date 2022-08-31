In an effort to weed out extremist element in Assam, a massive eviction drive is underway at Kabaitari Markazul Ma Arif-u-Kariyana Madrassa in Bongaigaon’s Jogighopa area.

The Bongaigaon district administration have been carrying out the eviction since night with the help of the local people.

The eviction drive has been carried out following the arrest of Mufti Hafizur Rahman, who was a teacher at the Madrassa.

Hafizur Rahman stayed at the Madrassa as a teacher while carrying out jihadi activities from the premises of the religious institution.

The eviction notice was despatched by the Bongaigaon administration after the Goalpara police arrested the Mufti.

Police and paramilitary forces arrived at the Madrassa at the night time and vacated the Madrassa hostel. The students of the Madrassa have already gone back to their residences but 13 students from far off places spent the night at one place in the Madrassa. Eight excavators have reached the spot for the eviction drive.

Tension prevailed in the region following the eviction notice being forwarded to the Madrassa administration.

Earlier, the Barpeta district administration carried out a raid on the Madrassa named Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy in Barpeta Dhakaliapara.

Speaking to India Today NE on the administration's decision to carry out the eviction drive, Goalpara SP Rakesh Reddy said, “We have seized a picture and cannot share it right now. We have also recovered a logo of Al Qaeda. A pamphlet written in Bangla language and which belongs to the ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) have been recovered with other items. These two incriminating documents have been found from the Madrassa. Additionally we have also found a tea shop that was allegedly run by the accused. The tea shop is located inside the premises of the Madrassa.”

The Assam government demolished a Madrassa in Howly, Barpeta on August 28 after a teacher was found to have alleged links to a Bangladesh-Jihadi outfit.

Since 2019, a jihadi named Mohammad Suman, a member of Al-Qaeda, has been carrying out jihadi activities as a teacher.

Under the supervision of Mohammad Suman, this madrasa became the epicentre of jihadi activities.

Earlier on August 4 of this year, a Madrassa at the epicentre of an alleged terror module in Middle Assam’s Morigaon district was razed to the ground on the orders of the local district administration, which has declared it “unfit as a structure.”

Several officials reached the Jamiul Huda Madrassa, located in Saharia village, with clear intent. The Madrassa, made of straw bamboo with a tin roof, was easily bulldozed by a JCB.

This Madrassa was the same site, where Mustafa Mufti, a Muslim cleric, was arrested for operating an alleged terror module. Mufti, who has alleged links to the Ansar Ul-Islam, a chapter of Al-Qaida in the Indian sub-continent, has been accused of indoctrinating his wards by showing them content curated by radical terror groups.

The Madrassa, which was opened in 2018, was shut down by authorities last July 28, 2022.

Earlier on August 26, Goalpara Police arrested one more person having links with the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Jamiul Huda Madrassa in Morigaon’s Moirabari, was also demolished after its Mufti was arrested for his links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team and Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The madrassa was run by Mufti Mustafa, and demolished under Disaster Management Act and UAPA Act. 43 students were studying in this madrassa, admitted to different schools now. Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Bhopal in 2017, as per reports.